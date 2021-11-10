Suspected burglar beaten with baseball bat, left in roadway, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a person beat a man with a baseball bat after he was found burglarizing a trailer off Three Knotch Road.

Just after 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, officers responded to the 5100 block of Rudder Road in reference to a residential burglary in progress. When officers got there, they found a man lying in the middle of the roadway suffering from a head injury. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, officers say three people were removing items from a trailer, and the victim confronted them and beat one of them with a small wooden baseball bat and left that person in the road.

The burglary victim told police the suspect reached for his rear pocket, and that’s when the victim struck him several times on the head and torso area.

Police are still searching for the other two people suspected of burglarizing the trailer.

Mobile police are continuing to investigate.