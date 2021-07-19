Suspect who fired shots at Mobile Police officer during chase facing attempted murder charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New information released today in the Sunday night police chase involving a suspecting shooting at an officer.

Upgraded charges and new information in Sunday night’s police chase in Mobile. The call came in Sunday night as a suicide, but once Officer Roderick Miles arrived 22-year-old Christopher Jones began firing at him then got into his vehicle and took off. Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste explained what happened. “The behavior of Christopher Jones placed the entire community at risk. When the vehicles finally came to a stop he bailed from that vehicle and ran and continued to fire rounds.”

Jones fired no less than 15 rounds at officer miles using a stolen glock from Georgia with a 30-round capacity magazine. A gun with that capacity Battiste says could have had this pursuit end much differently.

Officer Miles did not fire a single shot during the entire encounter, Battiste giving the May Officer of the Month the credit, saying “He’s a young officer that took this job to improve the status of this community and he was willing to make the ultimate sacrifice, he was placed in harms way. I really want to talk about the enormous restraint that officer miles showed, often times we have incidents like this, and we are talking about officers retaliating or taking the lives of individuals.”

Jones has a history with police and was previously arrested in Mobile County for robbery, his charges have also been upgraded to attempted murder and receiving stolen property. “We know that if they will do this at law enforcement that they will do it against innocent people in our community, and we need to everything we can to make sure that we keep these types of weapons out of the hands of people like Mr. Christopher Jones,” Battiste said.

Director Battiste says the violence has to stop. “We want to make sure that you’re safe, but there is a role that we all have to play, parents, family members, anyone that knows someone that is going to be potentially committing a violent act, we need your help we need your help in getting those individuals off our streets and ending this cycle of violence in our community.”

Thankfully, Officer Miles only received minor injuries. He will be back to work on Wednesday.