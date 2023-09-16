BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection to a homicide Friday, Sept. 15.

Investigators have named Tahjaneka Armstrong as a suspect wanted for questioning in a murder in Bon Secour on Friday.

BCSO went to a home in Bon Secour in reference to a shooting. When investigators arrived, they found a 30-year-old man deceased from multiple gun shot wounds.

According to BCSO, Armstrong was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt and black pants. She’s approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs 145 lbs, and she is known to frequent the Gulf Shores area.

According to BCSO, Armstrong currently has an active warrant that’s unrelated to this current investigation.