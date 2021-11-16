Suspect leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is in Mobile Metro Jail after leading police on a chase Monday afternoon.

33-year-old Michael Jordan is charged with attempting to elude, receiving stolen property, and possession of drugs.

Police say they tried to pull over Jordan yesterday afternoon for being in a stolen vehicle. He took off and police chased him from the Dauphin Island Parkway area to Columbia Street in Crichton.

A woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, got out of the vehicle and ran away from officers. She has not been apprehended.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories