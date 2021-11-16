Suspect leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is in Mobile Metro Jail after leading police on a chase Monday afternoon.

33-year-old Michael Jordan is charged with attempting to elude, receiving stolen property, and possession of drugs.

Police say they tried to pull over Jordan yesterday afternoon for being in a stolen vehicle. He took off and police chased him from the Dauphin Island Parkway area to Columbia Street in Crichton.

A woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, got out of the vehicle and ran away from officers. She has not been apprehended.