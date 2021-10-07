Suspect in murder of pregnant Georgia woman arrested in North Carolina

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a pregnant woman in Troup County on Tuesday.

According to Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect has been taken into custody in North Carolina following the death of Akeila Ware, who was shot and killed on Oct. 5, 2021.

Officials are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time but will be holding a news conference at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2021, to release more information on the case.

Ware, 29, was found in critical condition on Oct. 5, at 12:49 p.m., when deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were dispatched to Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road in regards to a single-vehicle accident with possible injuries.

Ware’s car had multiple bullet holes in it when it was discovered, according to officials.

Officials say Ware was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where she died shortly after arrival.