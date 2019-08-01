Suspect in law enforcement attack surrenders

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Pensacola police say the man wanted for an attack on law enforcement turned himself in. Charges will come from the Florida Highway Patrol.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a man they say attacked a law enforcement officer.

There is a large police presence in the area of 17th and Bayfront.

The man is described as black, wearing dark-colored checkered pants, a dark shirt and has a Jamaican accent.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may n

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida