Suspect in law enforcement attack surrenders

UPDATE: Pensacola police say the man wanted for an attack on law enforcement turned himself in. Charges will come from the Florida Highway Patrol.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a man they say attacked a law enforcement officer.

There is a large police presence in the area of 17th and Bayfront.

The man is described as black, wearing dark-colored checkered pants, a dark shirt and has a Jamaican accent.

