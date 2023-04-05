GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The suspect accused in the murder of a Mount Vernon native in Greene County appeared in court Wednesday morning after spending weeks in the hospital.

Investigators say Michael Holder, 37, shot and killed Logan Wainwright, 22, on January 28.

During Wainwright’s hearing, the judge denied Holder’s bond, so he will sit in the Greene County Jail until his trial according to Wainwright’s family attorney, Chip Herrington.

Wainwright was shot and killed at his girlfriend’s home off Old Hwy 63 in Lucedale. Deputies said when Wainwright and his girlfriend arrived to her home, Holder reportedly ambushed them with a rifle–firing multiple rounds– killing Wainwright and injuring himself in the process.

The family attorney tells WKRG News 5, Holder waived his right to a preliminary hearing.