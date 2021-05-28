Suspect in custody after fire call at I-65 Service Road Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three fire calls at Walmart stores in Mobile in two days, and the latest tonight is at the I-65 Service Road location at about 9:15 p.m.

WKRG News 5 is told there is a suspect in custody. It’s not clear if there actually was a fire there.

This is the second time fire crews were called to this Walmart in 48 hours.

Earlier today, a fire was reported at the Tillmans Corner Walmart at about 3:30 p.m. Right now, it is unclear if it is connected to the arson yesterday at the Walmart on the I-65 Beltline.

Here’s the man investigators believe started that fire.

Police suspect he set several small fires inside using lighter fluid. No one was hurt, but the store had to be evacuated and temporarily closed. We don’t know if this man is the person they have in custody tonight.