FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Timothy Price-Williams, 43, faces a 1st-degree premeditated murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing Corporal Ray Hamilton on Christmas Eve after deputies responded to a domestic violence call.

According to Price-Williams’ arrest report, the night before the shooting, he slapped a woman in the face and shoved her to the ground. He then took her phone, so she could not call 911.

The female victim would then call 911 on Saturday morning to report the incident.

Investigators tell WKRG News 5, deputies arrived at a townhouse off North Park Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach around 9 a.m.

According to the arrest report, members of the Special Response Team reported to the scene, and deputies were trying to negotiate with Price-Williams to leave the home.

The report then says Price-Williams told deputies that he would harm whoever would come near him. Deputies say he told them that the situation would “turn into another Waco.”

Members of the Special Response Team used tear gas in an attempt to get Price-Williams to leave.

Investigators say three members of the Special Response Team, including Corporal Ray Hamilton, went behind the fence in the backyard in an attempt to form a secure perimeter.

Once deputies took their positions behind the fence, the sheriff’s office reports Price-Williams started firing from the home. Deputies say one of the bullets struck Corporal Hamilton in the forehead. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

He was declared dead around 3:10 p.m.

Back out at the scene, investigators say Price-Williams still refused to leave the home, but at some point investigators say he did try taking off, causing one deputy to shoot at him. He was hit in his right arm. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and was later booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.

According to the arrest report, Price-Williams faces first-degree premeditated murder charges because he “intentionally firing [fired] a firearm at the victim, causing the victim to sustain a fatal wound to the front portion of his head.”

Price-Williams is currently awaiting a bond hearing.