Suspect arrested in deadly 4th of July boat crash on Lake Jordan

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested in the boat crash that claimed the lives of two people and injured another five on July 4 at Lake Jordan.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency made the announcement Monday that 41-year-old Damien Bruno has been charged with multiple offenses regarding the crash.

The crash killed 26-year-old Devin Clay Jackson and 17-year-old Travis Lee House earlier this month.

Bruno is charged with two counts of murder, one count of 1st-degree assault, one count of 2nd-degree assault and boating under the influence.

No other information has been released at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.