Suspect accused of shooting at deputies seen on video saying he hates law enforcement

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — New video shows a previous arrest of the man accused of shooting at Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week and in that video he talked about how much he hates law enforcement.

Tyler Brooks’ mother called 911 call on April 8.

“I can’t get him to take his medicine,” she told dispatchers. “He’s been up all night drinking. He’s got a knife threatening everybody yelling and screaming.”

A few minutes later, deputies arrived to their house near Saufley Pines Road and Matthews Junction.

“Take your hands out of your pockets,” the deputy says as he approaches the front porch.

Brooks then runs inside and a few seconds later you hear the commotion as he allegedly punches and kicks the deputy. They get him in cuffs and take him outside and that is when he talks about his hate for police.

“I f—— hate cops,” he said. “I used to be a police chief and whatnot..before the evil wizard backed it up..sounds crazy but whatever…I pretty much just let y’all take me pretty much. I knew if I f—— hurt one of y’all you’d f—— lock me up forever.”

After that arrest, he didn’t show up for court twice then when deputies tried to serve a warrant Friday, they say Brooks fired at them before running off into the woods where he was tracked down by a K9 two hours later.

No deputies were hurt. He was shot several times and is recovering in the hospital. He’s currently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has no bond.

LATEST STORIES