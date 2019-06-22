Surveillance video shows mom drive over son

HOUSTON (CNN) — A Houston mother told police she was playing the game frogger in her SUV when she ran over her 3-year-old son and killed him.

But surveillance video revealed a different story.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows mom Lexus Stagg is behind the wheel, driving the car in reverse. Her three children run toward the car, she then puts the car in drive and goes forward.

Little Lord Renfro could not get out of the way in time.

Neighbor Walter Turcious remembers that day, and how Stagg told police she accidentally backed over her son.

“Crazy thing that happened was that maybe 10-15 minutes before it happened he was right inside the patio, “ Turcious said.

But Harris County prosecutor Sean Teare says the video speaks for itself. Stagg clearly drove forward and is now charged with criminal negligent homicide.

“Criminally negligent homicide means you are acting with gross negligence, you are acting in such a negligent manner that it rises to the level of criminality,” Teare said.

On Facebook, Stagg posted pictures of her son and asked how she is supposed to tell her 5-year old daughter about the accident.

But Child Protective Services says the mother already had two older kids removed in 2013.

After the death of 3-year-old Renfro on June 11, her two remaining kids were also taken away, and now, she could face serious jail time.

“She is facing a minimum of 2 years in prison and a maximum of 10, and she is charged with that for killing her own 3 year old child,” Teare said

A magistrate judge set Stagg’s bail at $1,500 despite prosecutors requesting it be $50,000. Stagg was released from jail after posting bond.