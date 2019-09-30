Supply drive for Bahamas hurricane relief underway in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard is collecting supplies for people affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. The category five storm slammed the islands at the beginning of the month.

Donations are being accepted at Prichard City Hall. You can drop off supplies between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Friday.

On Saturday an event called “The Big Show” is also being organized. Volunteers are needed. If you’re interested in pitching in, you can contact Councilman Lorenzo Martin at lorenzoamartin@bellsouth.net.

