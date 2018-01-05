Sunny start to the work-week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

Good evening everyone.

It’s been a much quieter end to the weekend and we’ll get more quiet weather tonight. You can expect a cool and clear evening with temperatures eventually dropping to the lower 60s.

Tomorrow starts with plenty of sunshine and that won’t be changing through the course of the day. It will be a warm one though as most of us will head for the middle and upper 80s!

Tuesday will be nearly a carbon copy of tomorrow with a few more clouds.

By Wednesday we’ll introduce a handful of showers to the equation while our temperatures stay in the 60s for lows and 80s for highs.