Sunflowers of Sanborn opens for season today in New York

News

by: WIVB Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A popular attraction in Niagara County is opening back up to the public this weekend.

The Sunflowers of Sanborn will be welcoming visitors starting Saturday.

They’re taking a number of precautions to protect people- if you go, you’ll be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

They will be sanitizing all of their picnic tables and cutters for their U-Pick flowers.

Click here for more information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories