Sunflowers of Sanborn opens for season today in New York

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A popular attraction in Niagara County is opening back up to the public this weekend.
The Sunflowers of Sanborn will be welcoming visitors starting Saturday.
They’re taking a number of precautions to protect people- if you go, you’ll be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
They will be sanitizing all of their picnic tables and cutters for their U-Pick flowers.
