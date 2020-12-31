Summerdale police officer finds missing 91-year-old Alabama man

James Hamrick, missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — UPDATE (12/30): A Summerdale police officer found a missing elderly man from the Birmingham area. Police Chief Kevin Brock says Officer Hayes spotted 91-year-old James Hamrick’s car Wednesday. Hamrick, from Fultondale, went missing Tuesday.

ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency hope is asking the public to help find a 91-year-old man who went missing Tuesday night.

The state issued a missing and endangered person alert for James Hamrick, 91, of Fultondale, who has a medical condition that may affect his judgement.

Hamrick was last seen leaving the Birmingham VA Medical Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala with an Alabama license plate #TFB094. He has brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a plain blue shirt, blue jeans and a beige jacket.

Anyone who has seen Hamrick should call the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-705-9732 or dial 911.

