Summerdale Police having back to school parade Friday

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A back to school parade will be held Friday in front of Summerdale School.

Summerdale Police say the parade will roll in front of the school at 6:30 p.m. Officers will hand out candy, turn their patrol unit lights on for kids and celebrate the return to class.

