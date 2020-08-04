Summerdale Police having back to school parade Friday

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A back to school parade will be held Friday in front of Summerdale School.
Summerdale Police say the parade will roll in front of the school at 6:30 p.m. Officers will hand out candy, turn their patrol unit lights on for kids and celebrate the return to class.
