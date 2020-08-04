Summerdale Police having back to school parade Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee summer camp instructor has been charged with multiple counts of rape after an 8-year-old camper was sexually assaulted numerous times over a two-year period, an arrest warrant alleges.

Goodlettsville police arrested Joshua Webb, 24, Monday evening on seven counts of child rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery on a child. Detectives said he was a martial arts instructor and summer camp counselor at Chris White’s Extreme Martial Arts.