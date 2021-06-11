Summer Serenade, Mobile Symphony Orchestra performance this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s last performance of the season is this weekend, and you don’t want to miss out! This weekend’s show is called ‘Summer Serenade’.

“You need to be there live to get the full effect,” Music Director Scott Speck said. “Sort of makes you go, ‘Ahhh.” It’s very relaxing music, but it’s also exciting. Probably the centerpiece of it is Antonin Dvorak.”



This past year has been hard for the Mobile Symphony Orchestra. Despite having to constantly alter their shows to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, the show still went on.

“To have the support of the community the orchestra, the staff- we wouldn’t have been able to do that without them,” CEO Celia Baehr said.

To honor and support first responders, their admission is free this weekend. The Big Red Ticket program allows two children to go free with one adult ticket on Sunday. Head to Mobile Symphony Orchestra to purchase tickets.