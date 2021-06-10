Stunning images of ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse captured

(NEXSTAR) — Skywatchers were treated to a “ring of fire” solar eclipse on Thursday, and the images are spectacular.

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the United States Capitol building, Thursday, June 10, 2021, as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse is only visible to some people in Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the United States Capitol Building, Thursday, June 10, 2021, as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse is only visible to some people in Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Lewes Beach in Delaware. The annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse is only visible to some parts of Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

Sarah Baker views the partial solar eclipse as the sun rises, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Lewes Beach in Delaware. The annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse is only visible to some parts of Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Statue of Freedom atop the United States Capitol Building, Thursday, June 10, 2021, as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse is only visible to some people in Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Arlington, Virginia, Thursday, June 10, 2021. The annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse is only visible to some people in Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

The eclipse was visible Thursday morning, when a new moon occurred.

Parts of Canada, Greenland, the Arctic Ocean, and Siberia had a complete view of the narrow path of this year’s first solar eclipse, according to NASA. It was a partial eclipse for much of the rest of northeastern North America, Greenland, Northern Europe, and northern Asia.

Good morning to everyone, but especially the Sun and Moon forming today's #SolarEclipse. The full annular, or "ring of fire" eclipse was only visible in the far north, but @nasahqphoto captured images of the partial eclipse. https://t.co/qbR8koKjEJ pic.twitter.com/hqSAQ54wD5 — NASA (@NASA) June 10, 2021

Unlike a total solar eclipse, which occurs when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, causing the sun to be completely blocked, this eclipse was annular, which only occurs when the moon is in its first phase.

The new moon is farther from Earth in its elliptical orbit and appears smaller — too small to cover the sun completely. As a result, a bright ring of sunlight surrounded the moon’s silhouette at mid-eclipse. That bright outer rim is known as the “ring of fire.”

None of the U.S. saw the full annular eclipse, which lasted about an hour and 40 minutes.

This was the first of two solar eclipses in 2021, with a total solar eclipse to occur on Dec. 4.