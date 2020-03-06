Students wow judges in Festival of Flowers art contest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students in local Catholic schools are taking part in an event leading up to the Festival of Flowers later this month. They participate in an art contest every year, and the winning entries are displayed during the weekend of festival.

News 5’s Devon Walsh, Mary Jo Matranga, and artist, Ginger Woechan, had the opportunity to be one of the judges of the contest.

Featured Left to right: Ginger Woechan, Devon Walsh, Mary Jo Matranga





The theme of the festival is Zen Gardens, and the artwork was very reflective of that Asian theme. The students did a wonderful job.

The Festival of Flowers begins March 26 on the campus of Providence Hospital. Click here for more information.

