Students wow judges in Festival of Flowers art contest

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students in local Catholic schools are taking part in an event leading up to the Festival of Flowers later this month. They participate in an art contest every year, and the winning entries are displayed during the weekend of festival.

News 5’s Devon Walsh, Mary Jo Matranga, and artist, Ginger Woechan, had the opportunity to be one of the judges of the contest.

Featured Left to right: Ginger Woechan, Devon Walsh, Mary Jo Matranga


The theme of the festival is Zen Gardens, and the artwork was very reflective of that Asian theme. The students did a wonderful job.

The Festival of Flowers begins March 26 on the campus of Providence Hospital. Click here for more information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories