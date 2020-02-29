Students build robot hall monitor

(CNN) — Standing seven feet tall — with a camera on top and movable arm — is Bob.

Paris Robinson is one of the students here at Lockhart Middle School behind this brand new hall monitor.

“We hope students will see it and be like, ‘Hey I’ve got to get to class and stay in class,” says Robinson.

According to the school, they learn how to weld design helping them to create things like that of a robot hall monitor. Students at the middle school also built electric cars and airplanes with a wingspan of more than 50 feet.

These projects are funded through grants from Lockheed Martin and Duke Energy – all meant to promote STEM education.

The curriculum is a lot more hands-on than it was initially as it was just paperwork and textbooks but now the students get to participate in cool projects like the ones aforementioned.

Taking education out of the classroom — and into the future.

