Student says our Golden Apple winner has made things much better for him

SARALAND, Fla. (WKRG) — Stephanie Cozad was nominated for the Golden Apple Award by one of her students, young Caleb Eubanks, who earned the opportunity to present the award.

“I love this school, it’s been my favorite school in the whole entire year and Ms. Cozad is my favorite teacher,” Caleb told us.

“Caleb is such a sweet boy and I enjoy working with him,” said Ms. Cozad.

The 22-year veteran is a teacher at Saraland Elementary School. And with students like Caleb, it’s easy to see why she returns to the classroom every day.

“They make coming to work worth it every single day–they are just amazing, sweet children— I love them,” she says.

As a teacher, she says she has only one regret;

“Just sometimes feeling like I don’t do enough, or can’t do enough for them.”

Our congratulations to Stephanie Cozad and Saraland Elementary School for a job well done.