CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not something anyone wants to hear at 2 a.m.

“It started with a really loud roaring noise and then it sounded like someone was just throwing bricks at the bedroom window,” said Lyric Sanchez.

Sanchez was home with her two kids in the Belleville community near Highway 84 when the winds started to pick up overnight. She was in the dark after the power went out, not sure what was happening outside.

“You could hear the trees snapping, the dogs were barking and then it just got really, really quiet. It lasted for about 4-5 minutes,” said Sanchez.

Wednesday morning daylight made it clear a strong storm came right over her house. Damage could be seen across her property and several other homes nearby.

“Whenever the sunlight came out you could see that everything was destroyed out here,” said Sanchez.

Trees were snapped in half, some were uprooted. Sanchez said a neighbor’s SUV was tossed several feet into a power pole. The windows were busted out on impact. Damage to several roofs and smaller structures on nearby properties was the worst of the damage. Sanchez knows things could’ve been much worse.

“Luckily, we were blessed. No damage to the actual house. Just outside damage,” said Sanchez.

Luckily, no one was hurt. Conecuh County Emergency Management officials tell us Belleville, just west of Evergreen, is the only community with damage.