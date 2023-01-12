MT. VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) – At least five homes are destroyed and several others are heavily damaged following a round of severe weather Thursday afternoon just south of Mt. Vernon.

A witness describes seeing a mobile home lifted into the air and tossed back down as strong winds tore across Highway 43 near Cedar Creek Landing Rd.

“It lifted up and actually stood just like this and then fell back down,” said Chase Goleman who was driving south on Highway 43 when he says he saw a dark cloud crossing the road. “I saw a big dark cloud coming northeast and I knew there was a tornado warning that came over the phone so I pulled over and out my parking break on and just in a matter of seconds it crossed the road.”

The damage is extensive as crews work to restore power in the area. Power poles were snapped and trees were broken as the powerful storm roared by.

“It was just like they said a freight train came through,” said Barry Weaver. “We were kind of to the south of it and we took cover in the bathroom. He tells us the storm missed his home by several hundred yards, but he has some minor damage to repair.”