Strong outer bands moving in Biloxi

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Cristobal is making its way toward land and the impact of the storm is being felt along the Gulf Coast. In Biloxi, they’ve been seeing off and on heavy downpours. The winds are gusting up to 25 mph.

This area is under a storm surge warning which could see high tides 3-4 feet above normal. This could lead to some coastal flooding around Highway 90 and low lying areas.

The main impacts will be this afternoon into the evening when we start getting Tropical Storm force wind gusts. The forecast calls for gusts up to 55mph along the coast.

