DENVER (CNN) — A stray dog found on the streets in Colorado is now a full-fledged, bomb-sniffing police K9.

A group of residents caught the dog after it was abandoned. Around the same time, Denver Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Hynes needed a new K9 partner.

He adopted the stray Belgian Malinois, named Karma, and trained her for months.

Now, she is an official explosives detection dog.

Deputy Hynes says she’s a perfect fit for her new leash on life.