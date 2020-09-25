‘Strange sightings’ in rural Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)—Joe Blackburn and Tanner Medley work at “Bama Slam”, an entertainment and recreational venue North of Enterprise.

Recently, the two men have received reports from ATV riders of distant sightings of an unusual animal in the tree line. In addition, they’ve heard a loud “shriek” cry late at night. But, it didn’t sound like a coyote.

Blackburn says “We get a lot of feedback from ATV riders, and one of those feedbacks over the last 21-to-30 days there’s something unusual. There’s knocking going on. Screeches. Not dogs, not coyotes what can it be right.”

A decade ago, a team from California visited Coffee County’s Asbury Community after reports of a “Big Foot,” or a Skunk Ape due to a terrible smell in that vicinity. Despite three nights’ in the forest, they never found conclusive evidence of a creature.

Medley says “when you dismiss all the erronous possibilities, you have some sort of ape like creature.”

The men say whatever is in the woods, “it seems more frightened of humans.” They ask if you’ve seen an unusual creature, or heard something out of the norm in the woods, try and use your phone to get a picture or some form of evidence.

Bama Slam has created a “Big Foot” link on its Facebook page.

If you have any information about a sighting or something of that nature in the woods, you’re asked to post what you saw.

LATEST STORIES