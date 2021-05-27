Storm debris creating problems on Fish River

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The boat launch on Honey Road in Baldwin County’s Marlow community was quiet Thursday morning, but in 24 hours that’s likely to change as Memorial Day weekend kicks off.

“That old commercial where they ask for the Grey Poupon, they come close enough we could hand them the mustard,” said Cynthia Nelson who lives on Fish River. She’s concerned about the debris in the river creating dangerous conditions for everyone, especially on busy holiday weekends.

Nelson tells WKRG News 5 logs and other storm debris in the middle of the river have caused boats to travel closer to her dock and she’s worried something bad will happen.

“The upper part of the river has been zoned no wake, so we now have more boats using this part of the river,” she added.

She’s reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s marine division and other agencies for help, she says so far she’s received no response. Nelson says years ago her family witnessed a tragic boating accident in front of her home and the current situation is starting to worry her.

“Years ago there was one here at this area of the river and I and my family rescued them and did CPR. I don’t want that to happen to anyone else,” said Nelson.

She’s urging boaters to use caution this weekend while on Fish River, hoping visitors notice the debris in the water and also pay attention to the surrounding areas close to shore.