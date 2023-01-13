CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Damage was reported in Conecuh County Thursday afternoon following a strong storm system that pushed across our northern communities.
A large oak tree fell onto Oak Grove Baptist Church in the Appleton community. We’re told the tree damaged the roof and knocked out power.
Across the road, a large oak tree fell onto a travel trailer and damaged other parts of the property. The National Weather Service in Mobile is surveying the damage Friday to determine if a tornado touched down.
Robert Bozeman with Evergreen Courant provided WKRG News 5 with photos of the damage.