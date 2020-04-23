Storm damage reported across Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple tornados reportedly touched down across the Panhandle Thursday leaving some damage in their wake according to our sister station WMBB



PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple tornados reportedly touched down across the Panhandle Thursday leaving some damage in their wake.

Damages areas included downtown Panama City and Jackson County but damages are reported and tornados were spotted in multiple locations. At one point three tornadoes could have been active at one time in the western section of the Panhandle.

Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts reports no injuries as they work to assess the damage. Bay County is also reporting no injuries. Damage assessments are still coming in. We have 18,000 without power across the Panhandle right now.

Below is video provided by viewer Jared Paul

Below is video of damage in downtown Panama City near the Marina.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office spotted the tornado at 3:30.

#Tornado spotted from off Freedom Way and heading over Wright area around 3pm. Reports of multiple trees down but no reports of injuries at this time. @NWSMobile #weather #storms #TORNADOWARNING keep an eye on the skies and stay safe! 😨🌪 pic.twitter.com/EbEeTPsJZK — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) April 23, 2020

Photo provided by Leonard Schulenberg