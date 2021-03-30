‘Stop it, Mike!’: Trial starts in Pensacola for ex-cop accused of killing police chief

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Opening statements and witness testimony were heard Tuesday in the Escambia County jury trial of an ex-Oklahoma detective accused of killing his police chief.

Michael Nealey is accused of killing his boss, Lucky Miller, on Nov. 10, 2019, at the Hilton Hotel on Pensacola Beach. Nealey and Miller, both with the Mannford, Oklahoma, police department, were in Pensacola attending a law enforcement conference on death investigations at the Hilton.

Witnesses, who were staying in hotel rooms neighboring Nealey and Miller’s hotel room, testified Tuesday they heard loud noises coming from the room — including roars and laughter — prompting them to call in noise complaints.

Both of the men were highly intoxicated, according to their toxicology reports.

The noises stopped after some witnesses said they heard someone yell, “Stop it, Mike!” The calls for Nealey to stop doing what he was doing slowly faded out, the witnesses said.

After this, the Hilton’s security guard entered the hotel room, he said, after multiple attempts to get one of the men to answer the door.

He said he walked in and saw Nealey sitting on top of Miller’s chest. Miller appeared to be beaten and was not breathing, the security guard said.

A medical examiner said Tuesday Miller died from blunt force trauma and asphyxiation from strangulation and smothering.

Prosecutors believe Nealey killed Miller.

Toward the end of testimony Tuesday, prosecutors showed several videos from Miller’s phone. A few of the videos showed the men discussing a separate murder, just hours before Miller’s death.

The trial continues Wednesday.