Steven Mason to be sentenced in murder conviction Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Steven Mason is set to be sentenced today. He was convicted of murdering nursing student Ke’lei Morris four years ago.

Steven Mason was arrested in 2017. Not only was he charged with murder at the time, but he was also charged with trying to get a fellow inmate in metro jail to kill three witnesses in the case.

This case goes back to 2015 when Ke’lei Morris was found dead outside her apartment in west Mobile. No one was indicted until two years later. Mason allegedly told investigators he knew Morris but didn’t kill her. It is possible he could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.