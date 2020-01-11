Steve Irwin welcomes bushfire animals into heaven in heartbreaking cartoon

AUSTRALIA (WFLA) — An Australian artist shared a cartoon she created that’s breaking hearts on Instagram. The drawing depicts Steve Irwin welcoming animals into heaven who have lost their lives in Australia’s devastating fires.

@TheRealSketchyKoala

The sketch took @TheRealSketchyKoala three weeks to finish, she said in her post.

“It’s sad to say that I’ve spent about 3 weeks or so on this and the subject is still relevant.”

More than 120 fires have scorched at least 20 million acres of Australia and have killed at least 27 people. An estimated one billion animals have also been killed.

“I hope all the animals who couldn’t make it are now in heaven with Steve Irwin, being taken care of, and not having a care in the world or memory of how they got there.” @TheRealSketchyKoala

