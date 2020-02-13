Steuben County Public Health Coronavirus update: One Steuben resident now under voluntary quarantine

BATH, NEW YORK (WETM-TV) – The voluntary quarantine of one Steuben County resident is not expected to have any impact on other residents in Steuben, according to county Public Health Director Darlene Smith.

“We want people to know this is standard procedure right now for anyone returning to the U.S. from China,” Smith said. “The individual does not show symptoms and there is no reason to believe he or she even has the illness.”

The local voluntary 14-day isolation and quarantine is in line with U.S. protocols governing the arrival of people from China, where the novel coronavirus was identified in late December.

While the exact number of those infected with the novel virus across the world is changing daily and may be as high as 45,000, 13 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. No cases have been confirmed in New York State.

The 14-day quarantines have been in place in the U.S. since Jan. 31 as a safeguard against spreading the illness. The safeguard has proven effective — Reuters reports nearly 200 U.S. residents who were evacuated in January from China and quarantined have been released with no symptoms of the illness.

Smith said her department will continue to keep Steuben residents aware of any events that may affect the county. “We want you to know what we know,” Smith said. “We want you all to feel at ease and understand there is no reason for panic.”

