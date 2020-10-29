‘Stay off the roadways’ Pascagoula police tell residents to ‘hunker down’
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated:
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police Department warn residents that with the weather picking up it is time to seek shelter and stay in place.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hurricane Zeta fatality in New Orleans
- Bayside sets national mark with 19th straight state championship
- Foley man convicted on nine child sex charges
- Second stimulus checks: What’s the status of $1,200 payments?
- Eastern Shore feeling Hurricane Zeta impacts