Statewide alert issued for missing Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide Emergency Missing Child Alert for a missing Montgomery teen.
Police are asking for help in locating 17-year-old Lesley Luna Pantaleon. The teen was last seen in the area of Perry Street in Montgomery on June 24.
Pantaleon is described as a Hispanic female with a scar on the left cheek of her face. She is 4’11” and weighs 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Pantaleon was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and black shoes last Wednesday.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lesley Luna Pantaleon, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 215-7867 or call 911.
