Youth pastor arrested for the second time for sexual abuse of a child
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. - A Mt. Gilead Baptist Church pastor who was arrested in March for sexual abuse charges, was put behind bars again by the Houston County Sheriff's Department.
The 38-year-old youth pastor, William Wesley Williamson, was most recently charged for sex abuse of a child less than 12.
He was arrested on May 9th and was placed in the Houston County jail with a bond set at $30,000.
On March 29, 2018, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williamson for three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12 Years Old.
Williamson was placed in the Houston County Jail with bonds totaling $90,000.00.
Investigators say he “pushed in on the victim’s private parts in an effort to make him sit down" in the most recent case involving molestation of a boy under the age of 12 between August 2017 and September 2017.
The other incidents are said to have occurred at a church camp in 2017.
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church's senior pastor, Dr. Bradley Rushing, said upon receiving a complaint regarding Williamson’s behavior in January he was placed on administrative leave and the church notified authorities and has since been terminated.
