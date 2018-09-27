Youth pastor arrested for the second time for sexual abuse of a child

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. William Wesley Williamson mugshot courtesy Houston County Sheriff’s Office

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. - A Mt. Gilead Baptist Church pastor who was arrested in March for sexual abuse charges, was put behind bars again by the Houston County Sheriff's Department.

The 38-year-old youth pastor, William Wesley Williamson, was most recently charged for sex abuse of a child less than 12.

He was arrested on May 9th and was placed in the Houston County jail with a bond set at $30,000.

On March 29, 2018, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williamson for three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12 Years Old.

Williamson was placed in the Houston County Jail with bonds totaling $90,000.00.

Investigators say he “pushed in on the victim’s private parts in an effort to make him sit down" in the most recent case involving molestation of a boy under the age of 12 between August 2017 and September 2017.

The other incidents are said to have occurred at a church camp in 2017.

Mt. Gilead Baptist Church's senior pastor, Dr. Bradley Rushing, said upon receiving a complaint regarding Williamson’s behavior in January he was placed on administrative leave and the church notified authorities and has since been terminated.