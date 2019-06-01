Woman trapped in car for 3 days reveals what happened

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — It all started with a drive to the post office gone horribly wrong.

Robin Fancher was trapped in her car for three days and was first reported missing days before she was found.

"My car had gone off the road and was going like boom, and I felt it when it hit the ground," Fancher said.

Fancher said she was scared and helpless with no food and a dead battery and unable to move.

"I laid on that horn, and I guess I laid on until the battery died," she said. "I screamed for my old man, and I didn't hear any traffic come by."

"(God) never let me wake up," Fancher added. "When it was dark, he never let me think there was a snake or anything. I recently just thought of this as I told my friends how it happened."

She said despite her broken leg, she knows God has a purpose for life, and it's not easy, but she's fighting daily.

Robin said somehow God allowed her to keep calm.

"I'm an addict, and I right now I'm struggling, and I haven't been doing such a good job at, but I've talked to my little circle of friends, and they know they're addicts too.

"We mess up and if you don't know you need to open your eyes and look because he's all around us"​​​​​​