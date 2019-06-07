University of Alabama to give up $21.5-million Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) -- Officials at the University of Alabama may return $21.5-million to the man who provided the donation because of the state's new abortion law.

The man's name is Hugh Culverhouse Jr., and his parents attended the University of Alabama. His father owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until his death in 1994.

Culverhouse Jr. pledged a record $26.5-million to the university in September. Members of the board of trustees were so appreciative, they renamed the law school in his honor. But during a recent interview, when the topic of abortion came up, the 70-year-old said,"I don't want anybody to go to that law school, especially women, until the state gets its act together."

According to the Associated Press, tomorrow, Alabama's Board of Trustees is expected to reject the philanthropist's gift, give back the $21.5-million received so far, and remove his name from everything associated with the law school.

Culverhouse Jr. believes the board is retaliating over his call for a boycott, but reps for the university say this is because of an ongoing dispute with Culverhouse over the way his gift was to be handled.

The Alabama ban would make abortion at any stage of pregnancy a crime punishable by 10 years to life in prison for the provider, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law is set to take effect in November. It is the toughest of the anti-abortion measures enacted this year.

