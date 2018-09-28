Tuscaloosa Police searching for 83-year-old man with dementia

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a reported missing man.

Harris Junior Wallace, 83, was reported missing Friday, September 28. Wallace's wife last saw him Friday morning around 9 a.m. wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

Mr. Wallace has been diagnosed with dementia, police report.

Wallace is driving a black 2008 Ford F-150 with an Alabama license plate tag 3987AM2. Police report the family believes he is enroute to his childhood home in Guin, Ala.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts or come in contact with Mr. Wallace, please contact Tuscaloosa PD at (205) 349-2121.