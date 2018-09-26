Truck loaded with live chickens overturns on Alabama highway Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WDHN) -- Wednesday morning just before noon, an 18-wheeler transporting live chickens overturned on U.S. HWY 231 between Ozark and Midland City.

Dale County Sheriff's deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene shortly after the incident.

No other information is known at this time.