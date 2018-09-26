Truck loaded with live chickens overturns on Alabama highway
(WDHN) -- Wednesday morning just before noon, an 18-wheeler transporting live chickens overturned on U.S. HWY 231 between Ozark and Midland City.
Dale County Sheriff's deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene shortly after the incident.
No other information is known at this time.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Politician could spend 3 years in prison
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Judge: NOAA can't regulate fish...
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile mayor disappointed after city council passes budget
- Private information of nearly 800 USA students accidentally released in mass email
- USA student suspended, food service vendor employee fired following noose investigation
- Mobile County high school students participate in national teen PSA program
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Four-year old child hit by tractor, killed in Molino
- Pensacola K9 Officer gets new life-saving kit from non-profit
- Deputies arrest man after they find large amounts of drugs, cash, and a firearm
- Florida: New fishing rules on snook and redfish due to red tide