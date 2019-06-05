Several feared dead in second deadly crash this week near Scooba, MS
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff says a second fatal wreck has occurred this week near a small town in eastern Mississippi.
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore tells The Associated Press that "there will be fatalities" from the wreck Wednesday on U.S. Highway 45 south of Scooba.
Moore spoke briefly from the scene of the wreck, which he described as "chaos." He said one of the vehicles involved was a school bus that was empty.
A wreck before dawn Monday killed eight people on Mississippi Highway 16 east of Scooba. That one involved a box truck and a passenger van.
Scooba is near the Alabama state line.
