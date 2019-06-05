State / Regional

Several feared dead in second deadly crash this week near Scooba, MS

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 03:12 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 03:12 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff says a second fatal wreck has occurred this week near a small town in eastern Mississippi.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore tells The Associated Press that "there will be fatalities" from the wreck Wednesday on U.S. Highway 45 south of Scooba.

Moore spoke briefly from the scene of the wreck, which he described as "chaos." He said one of the vehicles involved was a school bus that was empty.

A wreck before dawn Monday killed eight people on Mississippi Highway 16 east of Scooba. That one involved a box truck and a passenger van.

Scooba is near the Alabama state line.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center