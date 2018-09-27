State / Regional

Rama Jama's restaurant to start selling beer and wine

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 03:41 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 03:41 AM CDT

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) - TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) -- Times are changing for the popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. 

Starting Friday, September 28, Rama Jama's right next to Bryant-Denny Stadium will start serving beer and wine. 

The city council approved the move at their meeting Tuesday night.

