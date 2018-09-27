Rama Jama's restaurant to start selling beer and wine

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: Rama Jama's/ Facebook

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) - TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) -- Times are changing for the popular Tuscaloosa restaurant.

Starting Friday, September 28, Rama Jama's right next to Bryant-Denny Stadium will start serving beer and wine.

The city council approved the move at their meeting Tuesday night.