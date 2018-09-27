Prosecutors say Jefferson County man persuaded 10 children to participate in child pornography
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Birmingham-area man indicted on charges of producing child pornography persuaded 10 different youngsters to participate.
A statement issued Thursday by prosecutors says 28-year-old Dennis James Hudson Jr. of Center Point was named in an 11-count indictment.
Hudson is accused of getting young people under the age of 18 to participate in a series of sexually explicit scenes for a year ending in August 2017. Authorities didn’t say how the youths were persuaded.
Hudson also is charged with distributing child pornography using the internet and a file-sharing website.
Court records weren’t immediately available to show whether the man has a defense attorney to speak on his behalf.
New penalties for animal abusers take...
Youth pastor arrested for the second...
Clinton to campaign with Gillum in Florida
New penalties for animal abusers take effect Monday in Florida
Mary Rice trial continues with law enforcement testimonies
BREAKING: One person killed in overnight crash in Pensacola