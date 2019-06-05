Orlando bans plastics at parks and venues starting Oct. 1
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Orlando have agreed to ban the use of plastic straws, bags, cutlery and plastic foam food containers at its city parks and venues.
The Orlando City Commission agreed on the policy Monday and it takes effect Oct. 1.
The Orlando Sentinel reports plastic straws will be available upon request for customers with disabilities. Gatherings such as birthday parties and family reunions at parks will be exempt if there are fewer than 100 guests. However, they will be encouraged to comply.
Mayor Buddy Dyer says the city is the first in Florida to ban all three — plastic bags, polystyrene and straws. Some other cities have banned some of these products.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- MPD searching for suspect accused of punching woman, critically injuring her
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines down on Airport Boulevard, portion of the road closed
- Community bands together for sidewalks
- Proposed cat declawing ban passes NY Legislature
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Woman accused of credit card fraud, identity theft in Okaloosa County
- Molino man arrested with 140 child pornography files on phone
- Orlando bans plastics at parks and venues starting Oct. 1
- Pensacola mayor Grover Robinson hosts press conference over recent shootings in the city