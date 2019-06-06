Mississippi man leaves $642K to Harrison County school district

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who died in April left more than $642,000 to the Harrison County School District.

News outlets report the donation by 84-year-old Darrell Saucier is the largest in the district’s 63-year history. Superintendent Roy Gill says there isn’t yet a concrete plan on how the money will be used. He says the money has been deposited in a separate district bank account and the public will be able to track how it’s spent.

“We are truly amazed and deeply grateful to be the recipient of this generous gift from Mr. Darrell Saucier," said Superintendent Roy Gill. “This large donation shows that Mr. Saucier loved the children of this district and wanted to support their education."

“We have been blessed by Mr. Saucier’s generosity, and we cannot thank him enough for wanting to invest in our students’ future,” said Gill. “Our hearts and prayers are with Mr. Saucier’s family. We pledge to honor Mr. Saucier’s wishes to use his donation to benefit the children of this community.”

Saucier had no immediate family when he died, and court records say he’s survived by nieces and nephews. The district’s public relations specialist, Trang Pham-Bui, says the district doesn’t know much about Saucier. Gill says he has been trying to track down more information.

Saucier’s nephew, Dudley Carver, says his uncle lived very modestly, with the majority of the money that was donated coming from the sale of the family farm several years ago.

“Uncle Darrell was a very private person, lived a quiet, beanie weenie, potted meat life. He wasn’t flashy about anything," he said.

Carver said his uncle was an Army veteran with no children of his own; and, despite the fact that there are no teachers in their family, Saucier firmly believed in education and wanted the money to go somewhere where it could help the most children.