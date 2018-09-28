State / Regional

Mississippi lawmaker arrested for refusing to take DUI test

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 06:27 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 06:27 AM CDT

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - A high-ranking Mississippi legislator has been arrested for refusing to take a DUI test after running into the back of another car at a red light near his home in Meridian.
    
The Clarion Ledger reports House Speaker Pro Tem Greg Snowden was arrested Thursday.
    
Snowden, a Republican, says he wasn't drunk and hit the car because he was texting and looking at his phone about the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination hearings in Washington.
    
Police Chief Benny Dubose says his officers responded to a call of an individual driving erratically and running people off the road. When they arrived on scene, he says, they said they smelled alcohol and Snowden failed a field sobriety test.
    
The 64-year-old says he has bad knees and was unable to walk properly for the field sobriety test.
    
Neither Snowden, the second-ranking lawmaker in the House, nor the other driver reported injuries.

