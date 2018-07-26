MISSING CHILD ALERT: 15-year-old girl reported missing from Madison, Alabama

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Makaya Domonique Horton.

Makaya Domonique Horton is a 15-year-old black female. She was last seen wearing a blue Whitesburg School hoodie with orange trim, blue jeans, and gray Nike shoes in the area of Grayson Avenue in Madison, Alabama on July 25, 2018.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Makaya Domonique Horton please contact the Madison Police Department at (256) 975-2700 or call 911.