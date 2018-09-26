State / Regional

Man accused of taking over Alabama church pulpit indicted

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 09:00 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 09:00 AM CDT

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) - A man accused of taking over the pulpit during a church service in Alabama and trying to pull out a gun has been indicted on several charges.

The News Courier of Athens reports 35-year-old Thomas Lewter of Elkmont is charged with attempted assault, domestic violence and menacing.

The charges stem from an incident in July at O’Neal Church of Christ.

A document signed by Lewter’s estranged wife says he approached the pulpit and expressed sorrow for what he had to do. The woman had recently sought a divorce and was in the congregation at the time.

A sheriff’s spokesman says Lewter tried to grab a handgun, and a retired deputy restrained him until police arrived.

A lawyer for Lewter did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Information from: The News Courier, http://www.enewscourier.com

