Louisiana's 'admitting privileges' abortion law upheld

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court panel has ruled that a Louisiana law requiring that abortion providers have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals does not violate women's constitutional abortion rights.



Wednesday's 2-1 ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals notes a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down an admitting privileges law in Texas. But, the majority said, Louisiana's law does not impose the same "substantial burden" on women as the Texas law.



The majority said there is no evidence that any Louisiana clinics will close because of the law.



Supporters of the law said abortion doctors need to be able to admit patients to a hospital within 30 miles (50 kilometers) in case of medical complications. Opponents said the law would make it very difficult or impossible for many women to obtain abortions.